Republican lawmaker proposes making Donald Trump’s birthday a federal holiday

Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has introduced legislation to designate June 14 as a federal holiday commemorating both President Donald J. Trump’s birthday and Flag Day. The bill, titled the Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act, seeks to enshrine the date as a national observance to honor Trump’s contributions to the country and recognise the importance of the American flag.

Born on June 14, 1946, Trump shares his birthday with Flag Day, which marks the anniversary of the adoption of the US flag in 1777. While Flag Day is observed annually, it is not currently a federal holiday. Tenney’s bill aims to change that by combining it with a tribute to Trump’s legacy.

Advertisement

Recognizing Trump’s impact “No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump. As both our 45th and 47th President, he is the most consequential President in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil,” Tenney said in a statement announcing the bill.

She pointed to Trump’s key achievements, including brokering the Abraham Accords and championing significant tax cuts. “Just as George Washington’s Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump’s Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America’s Golden Age.”

Advertisement

The legislation also emphasises the importance of Flag Day, with Tenney stating, “By designating Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day as a federal holiday, we can ensure President Trump’s contributions to American greatness and the importance of the American Flag are forever enshrined into law.”

Additional efforts to honor Trump Tenney’s bill is one of several proposed measures by Republican lawmakers to honor the President. In January, Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill advocating for Trump’s likeness to be added to Mount Rushmore.

Advertisement

“President Trump’s bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America’s greatness have cemented his place in history,” Luna said. “Mount Rushmore, a timeless symbol of our nation’s freedom and strength, deserves to reflect his towering legacy—a legacy further solidified by the powerful start to his second term.”

While these legislative efforts have garnered strong support from Trump allies, they are also expected to face significant opposition from Democrats and some members of the public.

Next steps for the Bill The Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act will now be reviewed by congressional committees before any potential vote in the House and Senate. If passed, it would join the list of federally recognised holidays, placing Trump alongside personalities such as George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.

Advertisement