Republican leader Mitch McConnell, 83, trips in Senate basement — Latest in series of falls and health scares

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, 83, tripped and fell in the Russell Senate Office Building basement in Washington D.C. on Thursday (October 16) while a reporter questioned him about ICE. The reporter asked, "Do you support ICE taking working people off the streets and kidnapping them?" McConnell was helped up immediately, appeared unharmed, and was seen waving to the camera.

A history of falls and injuries This latest fall adds to a series of health-related incidents for the longtime Kentucky senator.

McConnell also tripped multiple times near the Senate chamber, including two falls on February 5, 2025, where he fell down stairs and was later seen being pushed in a wheelchair.

McConnell previously fell and sprained his wrist on December 10, 2024, while leaving a GOP luncheon with Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. During that incident, McConnell also sustained a cut on his face but was cleared to continue his schedule, even walking from his office to the Senate chamber for a vote while wearing a bandage and wrist brace.

In 2023, McConnell was hospitalized with a concussion after tripping in a downtown Washington hotel, causing him to miss several weeks of work, as per multiple reports. That same year, he experienced multiple public episodes in which he appeared to freeze while speaking to reporters, raising further questions about his health. During a July news conference, he froze for several seconds, and a similar episode occurred in August in Kentucky.

Reportedly, earlier falls include a 2019 incident at his Kentucky home that resulted in a fractured shoulder requiring surgery.

Underlying health challenges McConnell has mobility difficulties stemming from polio in his early childhood. These challenges have persisted into adulthood, contributing to his repeated falls and occasional freezing episodes.