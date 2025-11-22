Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene resigns after public fallout with Trump over Epstein files

Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation on Friday, saying that she is stepping down from her position on January 5, following a public fallout with President Donald Trump over delay in the release of files linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation comes days after Trump announced that he would cut ties with the Georgia representative, citing her recent criticism of his policies. Trump even called her “'Wacky' Marjorie,” and said that he would endorse a challenger against her in next year's midterms “if the right person runs.”

In her resignation letter posted on X, Greene flagged issues such as the US economy's high debt, Americans being replaced with illegal labour, small businesses struggling due to big corporations and taxpayers' money being used to fund foreign wars.

Read Green's full statement here —

Clash over release of Epstein files Tensions between Trump and Greene arise from her call for transparency regarding the Epstein files, which she describes as not an act of disloyalty against the Republican government.

In an interview with CNN, Greene said, “The response from Mr Trump has been unfortunate…but I will continue to do my small part to get the files released.”

The Republican was scrutinised to push for the release of federal documents detailing Epstein’s crimes, including potential involvement or knowledge by powerful individuals.

“I believe the country deserves transparency in these files, and I don’t believe that rich, powerful people should be protected if they have done anything wrong,” Greene said. “I have no idea what’s in the files. I can’t even guess.”

On Wednesday, Trump signed legislation to release files related to Epstein after pressure from democrats and amid tensions within his own party regarding the delay in the release of these files.

What did Trump say about Greene? In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that he was withdrawing support from Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying all she does is “complain, complain, complain.”

Explaining the fallout, Trump said, “It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

