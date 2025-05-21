Subscribe

Republican senate passes ‘No Tax on Tips Act’ in a unanimous vote | What is it?

The Republican-controlled United States Senate has approved Donald Trump's No Tax on Tips Act, introducing a tax deduction of up to $25,000 for reported cash tips.

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated21 May 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump, left, and US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, after attending a House Republican caucus meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
US President Donald Trump, left, and US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, after attending a House Republican caucus meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg )

In an unexpected development, the Republican-controlled Senate swiftly approved the "No Tax on Tips Act" on Tuesday, endorsing a proposal to an idea that has gained momentum since President Donald Trump campaigned on it in 2024.

Advertisement

The legislation would create a new tax deduction worth up to $25,000 for tips, limited to cash tips that that workers report to employers for withholding purposes on payroll taxes. The tax break is also restricted to employees who earn earn $160,000 or less in 2025, an amount that will rise with inflation in upcoming years.

 

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsUs NewsRepublican senate passes ‘No Tax on Tips Act’ in a unanimous vote | What is it?
Read Next Story