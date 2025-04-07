Republican Ted Cruz sounds alarm, warns Donald Trump’s tariffs could lead to GOP ‘bloodbath’ in 2026 midterm elections

Republican senator Ted Cruz has issued a stark warning about President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariff regime, cautioning that the move could lead to a recession and devastate fellow Republican prospects in upcoming elections.

Speaking on his podcast Verdict, the Texas Republican said, “I am seeing a lot of Republican cheerleaders reflexively defending what the White House is doing.”

He expressed concern that the administration’s aggressive tariff hikes could spark a full-scale trade war, “which would destroy jobs here at home and do real damage to the US economy.”

Fear of recession and political fallout Cruz warned that the economic consequences could have deep political repercussions for the GOP, especially in 2026.

“If we go into a recession, particularly a bad recession, 2026, in all likelihood politically, would be a bloodbath. You would face a Democrat House, and you might even face a Democrat Senate,” he said.

Concerns over long-term tariff policy The senator also expressed unease about what he sees as an ideological push within Trump’s circle for permanent tariffs.

“I worry, there are voices within the administration that want to see these tariffs continue forever and ever,” Cruz said.

“A hundred years ago, the US economy didn't have the leverage to have the kind of impact we do now.”

Trump’s tariff plan targets trade deficits President Trump announced the sweeping tariff measures on April 2, calling them part of a new era of “fair and reciprocal” trade. The administration says the tariffs are aimed at correcting trade imbalances and combating unfair practices like subsidies, VAT distortions, and non-monetary trade barriers.

Under the new policy, the US said it will match the tariff rates other countries impose on American exports. Trump said this will pressure foreign governments to reduce or eliminate their tariffs on US goods.

Republican divide on trade policy deepens Adding to the growing dissent, Rep. Don Bacon announced plans to introduce bill on Monday (April 7) to curtail the president’s authority to unilaterally impose tariffs. “This will be in the queue that we can use, and it's time that Congress restores its authorities here,” Bacon told CBS News on Sunday.

He cited constitutional grounds for the bill: “The Constitution is clear—the House and the Senate, Congress, has the power of tariffs and taxes. We gave some of that power to the executive branch, and I think in hindsight, that was a mistake.”

Bacon’s bill is a House companion to a Senate version that already has support from seven Republican senators. It would require the White House to seek congressional approval before imposing future tariffs.

