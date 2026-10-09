Republican vs Democrat: Argument over Trump's role in Iran war turns dangerous, one shot in Ohio dog park

Political disagreement over US President Donald Trump at a dog park in Ohio took a violent turn. It happened at Bainbridge Township, when an altercation broke out between two men, both of whom had guns in their cars, according to a report by The New York Times. All of this took place while both men were out with their pet dogs at a dog park.

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The incident began with a conversation about the president’s decision and resulted in criminal cases against both men. Reportedly, one of them is now facing possible jail time.

Dog parents argue over Trump According to The New York Times, the argument went on for about 20 minutes.

The incident dates back to April when David Mattai, 55, arrived at the dog park with his spaniel, Bob. Mattai, who worked as a forklift mechanic, reportedly had the week off from work. It is believed that he ended up in the dog park after he tried taking his dog on a hiking trail, but failed. As a result, Mattai drove to the park in Bainbridge Township, northeast Ohio.

At the park, Mattai met Emmanuel Mathews. The 80-year-old Mathews was a retired meat distributor who was said to be a regular at the dog park with his corgi, Frankie. Mathews, alias Mike, was believed to be sitting at a picnic table with a copy of The Wall Street Journal whose headline read, “Trump Grapples With Fears on War”, added the report.

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Witness to testify Amid this, Jamie Jedlinsky, 70, who was at the park with his pit mix, Willow, unknowingly became the eyewitness of the confrontation.

The New York Times reported that Jedlinsky had become somewhat friendly with Mathews over the years. Upon noticing the newspaper, he gestured towards the headline about the Iran war and remarked, “That sucks, don’t it.”

However, Mathews disagreed. As a supporter of Trump, Mathews reportedly began defending the President's decisions. Mattai, who had arrived shortly before the exchange, was listening to their conversation.

Mattai reportedly considered himself a democratic socialist and had a collection of political bumper stickers which read, “Trump Is a Felon” and “Hicks Don’t Mix With Politics”.

In the predominantly Republican area of northeast Ohio where he lived, he considered it his moral duty to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable”, reported The New York Times.

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How it escalated to shooting The political disagreement between the two men subsequently escalated into an argument and turned into a shouting match. Both men carried firearms in their cars, and the simple confrontation became a criminal matter.

Citing details from the confrontation through interviews, records and body-camera footage, the report said that both men face the possibility of imprisonment.

Jedlinsky is likely to testify in both cases as a key witness in the matter. The report described him as someone who generally avoided discussing politics as advised by his mother.

Reportedly, Mattai struggled with alcoholism in his life and would later say that he was drinking on the day of the incident.

According to cleveland19, Emmanuel John Matthews shot David Mattai in the back while he attempted to leave the dog park.

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Also Read | Trump rules out military action against Iran ahead of November midterms

Accuse pleads not guilty Later, the matter reached Chardon Municipal Court, where Matthews pleaded not guilty on April 22 and posted bond, as per the news outlet.

It is reported that the victim went through multiple surgeries after the shooting incident.

“He (Mattai) saw the guy’s gun. He did not reach for his. He had the door open and was trying to get Bob situated when the man shot him in the back. At that point, he did fall, but reached in and grabbed his weapon and returned fire at the man’s car,” said Sally Mattai, the victim’s wife.

The defence attorney reportedly claimed that Matthews was in danger and acted in self-defence.

Bainbridge Township Officer Friedrich Kaufmann testified in court.

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Later, the case was transferred to Geauga County Common Pleas Court.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.