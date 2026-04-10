Republicans block Democrats’ bid to limit Trump’s military actions on Iran

Republicans in the US House of Representatives blocked a Democrats' effort to curb President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran during a brief “pro forma” session.

The session, presided over by Republican lawmaker Chris Smith, was adjourned before Democrats could introduce a resolution seeking to limit the president’s war powers. The move effectively stalled attempts to force a vote on requiring congressional approval for ongoing military operations.

Democrats push for war powers oversight Democrats have repeatedly sought to pass war powers resolutions in both the House and Senate, aiming to compel Trump to seek legislative approval before launching or continuing military action in Iran and other regions.

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The latest effort was part of a broader push to reassert Congress’s constitutional authority to declare war, amid concerns that the administration has bypassed lawmakers in escalating the conflict.

Criticism over Trump’s rhetoric Tensions intensified after Trump warned earlier this week that “a whole civilization will die,” remarks that drew sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

Representative Sara Jacobs condemned the statement, saying: “Threatening genocide is not a negotiating tactic.”

The comments have fueled calls from some Democrats for stronger action against the president, including discussions around removal from office.

White House defends legal authority The White House has maintained that Trump’s actions are lawful and fall within his authority as commander-in-chief. Officials argue that limited or short-term military operations do not require prior Congressional approval, particularly in situations framed as protecting US interests.

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Ceasefire adds complexity The political battle comes even as Trump announced a ceasefire in the US-Israel conflict with Iran, just hours before a deadline tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

While the truce has temporarily eased direct hostilities, lawmakers remain divided over the broader strategy and the President’s unilateral decision-making.

Partisan divide holds firm Republicans, who hold narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress, have largely backed Trump’s approach to the conflict. Their support has made it difficult for Democrats to advance any legislation limiting Presidential war powers.

Despite constitutional provisions granting Congress the authority to declare war, presidents retain flexibility to conduct limited military operations, a legal gray area that continues to fuel political and constitutional debate.

More Democrats's attempts likely Democratic leaders have indicated they will continue pushing for war powers votes when Congress reconvenes after recess. However, without bipartisan support, efforts to rein in Trump’s authority are likely to face continued resistance.

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