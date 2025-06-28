Republicans call for Zohran Mamdani's deportation, question his citizenship over NYC mayoral candidate's anti-ICE stance

As Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, was announced winner over former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary, Republicans have called for his deportation and sought probe into his citizenship status over NYC mayoral candidate's “fascist” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stance. Zohran promises to expel it from the city properties.

US President Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan responded, stating, “Good luck with that. It’s game on”, according to Fox News.

Homan says ‘Good luck’ as Zohran vows to ‘kick fascist ICE out’ Zohran's platform vows to “kick the fascist ICE out” and bolster New York’s sanctuary city protections by slashing cooperation with federal agents, increasing legal aid, and safeguarding immigrants’ data. A statement on his campaign website reads, “Zohran Mamdani will fight Trump’s attempts to gouge the working class and deliver a city where everyone can afford a dignified life.”

“Good luck with that, federal law trumps him every day, every hour of every minute. “We’re going to be in New York City, matter of fact, because it’s a sanctuary city and President Trump made it clear a week and a half ago — we’re going to double down and triple down on sanctuary cities," Homan warned him against it.

Zohran ‘an antisemitic, socialist, communist’ Tennessee Republican Congressman Andy Ogles has requested the federal government to revoke New York City mayoral candidate Mamdani of his US citizenship and begin deportation proceedings. Ogles posted images of a letter he sent to US Attorney General Pam Bondi, in which he urged the Department of Justice to investigate whether Mamdani’s citizenship was obtained through "wilful misrepresentation or concealment of material support for terrorism"

“He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalisation proceedings," Ogles posted on X. He called Zohran “an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York”.

Homan draws comparison between New York and Florida Homan believes ICE plans to ramp up operations in New York in response to concerns over public safety and national security. He stated that additional agents will be deployed and worksite enforcement efforts will be expanded “tenfold”.