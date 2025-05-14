Republicans raise concerns over Trump’s plane gift as he heads to Qatar
Lindsay Wise , Annie Linskey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 May 2025, 11:22 AM IST
SummarySome lawmakers flag potential security issues as the president doubles down on defending the offer, saying only a “fool” would turn it down
WASHINGTON—Republican lawmakers on Tuesday expressed national-security concerns over the proposed $400 million plane that the Qatari royal family wants to give to the U.S. for use as Air Force One, offering rare GOP resistance to a venture backed by President Trump.
