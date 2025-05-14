Republicans raise concerns over Trump’s plane gift as he heads to Qatar

Trump on Tuesday night doubled down on his desire to accept the plane. He said that the gift would be given to the Department of Defense, and save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. “Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country," Trump wrote on his social media platform, saying Qatar “wants to reward us for a job well done." During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, Trump called the proposed gift “a beautiful gesture" and disparaged critics as “stupid."