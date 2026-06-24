Republicans reportedly weigh stopgap funding plan to avert Government shutdown before midterm elections

Senior Senate Republicans are discussing a strategy to avoid another government shutdown later this year, with Senator Rick Scott circulating a proposal that would keep federal funding levels frozen through the November midterm elections, according to a report by The Hill.

Scott's proposal comes ahead of a planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, where lawmakers are expected to discuss priorities for the remainder of the year.

Scott urges focus on avoiding shutdown According to the news outlet, Scott has been encouraging fellow Republicans to rally around a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government funded beyond the September 30 deadline and prevent what would be the third government shutdown confrontation of the current Congress.

In a letter circulated among Republican senators, Scott reportedly argued that passing a clean stopgap spending measure should be a top priority.

"I hope we can continue to have robust conversations as a conference this week as to how we should spend our time between now and the November elections."

Scott noted that Trump was scheduled to attend the Republicans' Wednesday lunch meeting and urged colleagues to discuss the best legislative path forward.

Concern over spending bills Scott reportedly warned that Democrats are unlikely to help pass all 12 annual appropriations bills before the fiscal year deadline.

As a result, he argued that Republicans should focus on maintaining government funding through a temporary measure rather than risking a shutdown.

"We need to make it clear to all Americans that Democrats want to shut down government and don't care how it impacts federal workers or the economy and Republicans want to fund the government."

The comments reflect growing concern among Republicans about the political fallout of a shutdown ahead of the midterm elections.

SAVE America Act among top priorities Beyond government funding, Scott urged Republicans to prioritize passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act.

The legislation would require individuals to provide documented proof of US citizenship when registering to vote.

Scott argued that election security should remain a central Republican issue heading into the elections.

"We need to make it clear Republicans want election security and Democrats want fraud."

Democrats have strongly opposed the legislation, although Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said Democrats support voter identification requirements in principle.

Proposals to protect federal workers Scott is also backing legislation aimed at reducing the impact of potential shutdowns on federal employees.

Among the measures he highlighted are the Shutdown Fairness Act, sponsored by Ron Johnson, and the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act of 2025, introduced by James Lankford.

The Johnson bill would ensure compensation for essential federal workers during a shutdown, while Lankford's proposal would provide continuing appropriations to prevent government funding lapses.

According to news outlet, Lankford's legislation would also limit official travel and congressional recesses during a shutdown.

Republicans seek political contrast Scott framed the coming spending debate as an opportunity to draw a sharp distinction between the two parties before voters head to the polls.

"We need to make a clear distinction as to who the good guys are and who the bad guys are."

He added: "We have to demonstrate what Republicans stand for and what Democrats stand for through action, not rhetoric."

Scott also reportedly asserted that Democrats view a government shutdown fight as politically advantageous ahead of the midterms.

"Democrats have been clear that they want to shut down government on October 1st because they believe that is their path to a majority in November."

The discussions are expected to continue when Trump joins Senate Republicans for their Wednesday lunch meeting on Capitol Hill.

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