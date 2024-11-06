US Election Results 2024: Republicans regain Senate control — who will succeed Chuck Schumer as leader?

  In West Virginia, a long-held Democratic seat flipped when Republican Governor Jim Justice claimed the seat vacated by outgoing Senator Joe Manchin, who chose not to run. Justice's win, in a state that has leaned increasingly red in recent years, represents a crucial gain for the GOP.

Updated6 Nov 2024, 05:00 PM IST
After a four-year gap, Republicans have regained control of the US Senate, setting the stage for a significant leadership shakeup as Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer prepares for a likely transition to minority leader. The GOP's strong showing in key Senate races has shifted the balance of power and raised pressing questions about who will step into the Senate majority leader role under Republican control.

A series of Republican victories in pivotal states has driven this potential power shift. In West Virginia, a long-held Democratic seat flipped when Republican Governor Jim Justice claimed the seat vacated by outgoing Senator Joe Manchin, who chose not to run. Justice's win, in a state that has leaned increasingly red in recent years, represents a crucial gain for the GOP.

Another major upset occurred in Ohio, where Bernie Moreno, a businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown. Brown, a three-term senator known for his appeal to working-class voters, was edged out in what has traditionally been a competitive state. Moreno’s victory underscores the continuing influence of Trump-backed candidates in key races.

In Montana, longtime Democratic Senator Jon Tester faces a tight race, with early returns indicating a potential GOP victory. Republican candidates are also leading in critical “Blue Wall” states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, suggesting further gains in typically Democratic regions. At the same time, Republican incumbents such as Ted Cruz in Texas, Rick Scott in Florida, and Deb Fischer in Nebraska are expected to retain their seats, fortifying the party’s majority in the Senate.

With these shifts in the Senate landscape, attention now turns to who will lead the GOP in the upper chamber. Several seasoned Republicans are seen as frontrunners for the role of majority leader. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, widely known for his tactical acumen and extensive Senate experience, is a top contender. McConnell’s strategic relationships within the Senate make him a formidable choice for the leadership post.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 05:00 PM IST
