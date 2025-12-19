Retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle's family breaks silence after 7 killed in North Carolina plane crash: ‘Heartbroken’

Families of the victims in the North Carolina plane crash released a statement on Thursday, saying they were "devastated" and "heartbroken beyond words."

The statement from the Biffle, Grossu, Dutton and Lunders families was shared by Fox Sports motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass on X.

The statement read, ""We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words."

"Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma (mother - Nicole Lunders)," it added.

Advertisement

“Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child,” it said.

The purported statement revealed the identities of three others who died in Thursday’s plane crash that killed retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family.

Advertisement

“Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them. Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him,” it read.

Wadsworth was a well-known figure along the NASCAR circuit who once drove retired NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace's motorhome, he shared in a post on Instagram.

“Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives,” the statement added.

Advertisement

The families further requested “privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.”

“We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time,” the familes said in the statement, adding that, “At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another.”

Greg Biffle dies in plane crash Greg Biffle died in a plane crash in North Carolina at the age of 55. His family was also among the seven victims.

ESPN posted on X, “Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family were among seven people killed in a plane crash Thursday in Statesville, N.C. Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth, and Dennis and Jack Dutton died in the crash.”

Advertisement

A business jet crashed Thursday while trying to return to a North Carolina airport shortly after takeoff, killing all seven people aboard, including retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family, authorities said.

The Cessna C550 erupted into a large fire when it hit the ground. It had departed Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Charlotte, but soon crashed while trying to return and land, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Biffle was on the plane with his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder and Emma, according to the highway patrol and a family statement. Others on the plane were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

NASCAR condoled Biffle's demise, saying, “The NASCAR family is devastated at the loss of Greg Biffle, who was one of our 75 greatest drivers and became known for his relentless post-career humanitarian work. We extend our deepest condolences.”