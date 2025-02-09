US President Donald Trump wakes up with one thought on his mind: “Everything’s business. Now, it’s political business.” The New York Post reports that at 78, his energy defies expectations, setting a relentless pace that begins before dawn and stretches deep into the night.

From the moment his feet hit the floor, Trump is in motion—for another whirlwind day in the Oval Office. Unlike the tightly structured presidencies of the past, Trump prefers a fluid, high-energy environment where meetings blend into one another and introductions happen on the fly.

A White House in motion Instead of traditional sit-downs, Trump has turned the West Wing into a hive of activity, often rolling one discussion into the next. His style is social, almost theatrical, and he thrives on the chemistry created by unexpected encounters.

“We have a country to save,” says his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, summing up the administration’s breakneck pace.

The result? A White House that feels less like a fortress and more like a dynamic headquarters where ideas and personalities clash, blend, and evolve in real time.

A Band-Aid and a handshake If there’s one thing Trump does more than sign executive orders, it’s shake hands. So many, in fact, that the back of his right hand is almost permanently marked by a large skin-colored Band-Aid, covering bruises and scratches from the constant grip-and-greet routine with supporters and dignitaries.

His schedule is relentless. In just under three weeks, he has signed 500 executive actions, held high-profile meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and spoken with dozens of world leaders and US officials.

Press and politics Trump’s interactions with the media are a far cry from his predecessor’s scripted encounters. He thrives on packed press conferences where questions come from all angles, and he often takes time to engage directly with reporters. His 27-year-old press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has become a rising star in her own right, earning standing ovations from both supporters and press gallery observers.

Evening at Mar-a-Lago When the day finally slows, Trump sometimes heads to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach retreat, where club members rise to applaud as he steps onto the golden terrace. The menu is as eclectic as the guests, featuring “Mary Trump’s meatloaf.”

It’s a moment of respite—but only briefly.

Because when Trump wakes up the next morning, it starts all over again.

And the first thought in his mind?