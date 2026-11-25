(Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Health and Human Services launched a website hosting more than 92,000 documents including Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s calendars and agency correspondence during the Covid-19 pandemic, in what HHS called a push for greater transparency.

The documents span agencies across the health department and include records previously released under the Freedom of Information Act and other public documents, HHS said in a news release. The department will update the site as more documents are made public.

About a quarter of the documents on the new site have not been previously made public, a spokesperson for HHS said.

Though Kennedy has been a frequent and vocal critic of corporate influence in medicine and agriculture, his calendars show many meetings with business leaders in healthcare, food and other industries.

The calendars list a meeting with Eli Lilly & Co. Chief Executive Dave Ricks in April 2025, a pull-aside during a visit to Indiana when he also met with Governor Mike Braun. A separate entry for February 2026 shows a meeting with Novo Nordisk A/S. A May 2026 entry shows a call with George Yancopoulos of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

A meeting with the CEO of Tylenol-maker Kenvue Inc. preceded the administration’s White House news conference in which President Donald Trump told pregnant women to avoid the painkiller, citing unproven theories of a link to autism. The meeting occurred three days after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was expected to link the drug to autism.

Other entries show meetings with CEOs of infant formula makers, a roundtable with hospital executives and a session with insurance CEOs.

Kennedy, who has also criticized the food industry, met in March 2025 with Donnie King, CEO of Tyson Foods Inc. at the time. He has also met with leaders from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Starbucks Corp, and In-N-Out Burgers.

Kennedy also met Stacey Kennedy, the US CEO of tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc., the listings show.

A June 2026 entry shows a meeting with SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son along with Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Kennedy has had regular meetings with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, a key vote for his confirmation.

Three Centuries

The documents appear to range from as early as 1840 (a handwritten catalog of the surgeon general’s library) through the first half of 2026. More than 10,000 records were from previous centuries, according to search results returned by the site.

The site is searchable and offers some initial “collections,” prominently featuring a batch of documents on Covid-19. Other collections include records on infant formula, the opioid crisis and several batches related to FOIA litigation.

Kennedy’s calendars show meetings with other cabinet officials and media appearances, including briefings on the ongoing measles outbreak starting in February 2025, when cases were increasing in Texas.

HHS said it’s also using artificial intelligence to process public records requests and propose redactions for trade secrets or other information subject to withholding. Thousands of documents have been requested under FOIA and the use of AI will allow quicker searches and reviews, the agency said.

The transparency website replaces an online reading room that previously aggregated records released under FOIA and other documents.

Last year, the Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk cut thousands of staff across HHS, including in the FOIA departments, impairing the agency’s ability to respond to records requests quickly.

The Food and Drug Administration has previously published the agency’s response letters for new drug and biologic applications.

--With assistance from Ike Swetlitz, Allison DeAngelis, Daniela Sirtori, Redd Brown, Jeff Kao and Ilena Peng.

(Updates with additional details starting in fourth paragraph.)

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