RFK Jr. Could Have Ensured This Grim Measles Record Wasn’t Broken

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- In a grim milestone for public health, measles cases in the US have reached their highest annual level since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000.

It’s only July.

The outbreak may have been already been underway in West Texas when Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took office, but since then he has refused to offer unqualified support for the only science-backed way to stop the highly infectious illness: vaccination. If anything, he has become more brazen in his attempts to undermine confidence in and access to immunizations.

The 1,288 measles cases recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in just over six months top the 2019 total of 1,274 infections and represents a 33-year high. The outbreak has caused 162 hospitalizations and three deaths, including two children. These numbers represent cases confirmed by the CDC; the actual number could be much higher.

The bulk of the reports stem from West Texas, where the infection rate has thankfully slowed. But cases have popped up in 39 states so far this year, including 27 outbreaks, defined as three or more related cases.

In the past, measles clusters have served as a reminder of the importance of vaccination, motivating parents to make sure their kids are up to date on their shots. Amid the 2019 outbreak, for example, President Donald Trump’s then-HHS Secretary Alex Azar called the suffering “completely avoidable,” and emphasized the importance of immunization. “We know vaccines are safe because they’re among some of the most studied medical products we have,” he said.

But this outbreak arrived at a dark moment for public health in the US. News of rapidly spreading cases in Texas broke during the first weeks of Kennedy’s appointment, serving as an early test of the anti-vax activist’s leadership — and he failed, repeatedly. Instead of unequivocally endorsing vaccination as the key to stopping the spread of the disease, he offered only lukewarm support for the MMR vaccine, couched between misinformation about its safety and recommendations for unproven treatments.

He has made the job of everyone who cares about public health much harder. And things could get worse during the next outbreak — whether it’s another measles cluster, the winter flu season, or any other pathogen. Kennedy’s problematic messaging was just the beginning of his project to undermine vaccines. He’s moved beyond using his megaphone to erode confidence in immunization and is now actively reshaping health policy in his anti-vaccine mold.

He unilaterally decided to limit access to Covid shots and fired the entire CDC advisory panel responsible for deciding how vaccines are deployed. He replaced them with people who are unqualified for the job, including some anti-vaxxers. The group spent its first meeting relitigating the safety of a flu vaccine that has been used for years, and it has launched an investigation into the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.

The public health establishment is finally pushing back. On Monday, a coalition of six medical associations filed a lawsuit accusing Kennedy of trampling over longstanding processes for setting vaccine policy when he announced on X that Covid shots would no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.

@CDCgov recommended immunization schedule. Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science. We are now one step closer to realizing @POTUS’s promise to Make America Healthy Again. pic.twitter.com/Ytch2afCLP— Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) May 27, 2025

The suit, brought by groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, and the American Public Health Association, demands that the previous guidelines be reinstated. “Pediatricians cannot stay silent as the system we rely on to support life-saving vaccines is chiseled away piece by piece,” Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said on a call with reporters.

Although Covid vaccines are the center of the lawsuit (which could be expanded if Kennedy impedes access to others), the group warned that the policy’s impact is much broader. “We are hearing from pediatricians all over the country that parents are having significant concerns about every single vaccine — and for the childhood immunization schedule,” Kressly said. They’re uncertain about what the recommendations mean and who to trust, she said.

Other parents are worried that the Covid vaccine policy change is a step toward losing access to all shots. “This is causing uncertainty and anxiety at almost every pediatric visit that involves vaccines,” Kressly said.

Sindhu K. Srinivas, president of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, noted that pregnant women are starting to question the safety and necessity of longstanding vaccines like influenza and Tdap. Like several of the doctors involved in the suit, Srinivas said the situation was jeopardizing relationships with their patients, and ultimately would compromise patients’ health.

The real-life consequences of Kennedy’s months-long assault on vaccines are materializing. The shameful, entirely avoidable high watermark on measles is just the start, and the stakes get higher with each new directive.

