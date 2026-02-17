Rhode Island shooting: Suspect's daughter identifies father as shooter, says he struggled with mental health

The daughter of the suspect in the Rhode Island shooting identified her father as the shooter, revealing that he was ill and struggled with mental health issues. The youth hockey game on Monday ended in tragedy, with three people, including the suspect, fatally shot.
Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed that three other victims were hospitalised in critical condition and that the shooter appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to AP.
(This is a developing story. More to come)