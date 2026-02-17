Subscribe

Rhode Island shooting: Suspect's daughter identifies father as shooter, says he struggled with mental health

The suspect's daughter identified him as the shooter in a Rhode Island shooting at a youth hockey game, which resulted in three fatalities. The shooter, who reportedly struggled with mental health issues, likely died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, with three others hospitalised.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated17 Feb 2026, 08:36 AM IST
Advertisement
People embrace and walk away as police stand outside the perimeter they created around the Dennis M. Lynch Arena where a shooting occurred earlier today in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on February 16, 2026. (Image: AFP)
People embrace and walk away as police stand outside the perimeter they created around the Dennis M. Lynch Arena where a shooting occurred earlier today in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on February 16, 2026. (Image: AFP)(AFP)
AI Quick Read

The daughter of the suspect in the Rhode Island shooting identified her father as the shooter, revealing that he was ill and struggled with mental health issues. The youth hockey game on Monday ended in tragedy, with three people, including the suspect, fatally shot.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed that three other victims were hospitalised in critical condition and that the shooter appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to AP.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Advertisement
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsRhode Island shooting: Suspect's daughter identifies father as shooter, says he struggled with mental health
Read Next Story