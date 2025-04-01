Rich couple, 9-year-old kid found dead in ₹7-crore six-bedroom home; police reveal...

A wealthy couple and their 9-year-old daughter were found mysteriously dead in their ₹7 crore six-bedroom home in South Carolina, US.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the police found their bodies at their Greer mansion in Greenville after responding to a call from a concerned neighbour.

The deceased have been identified as Richard Samarel (54), Lina Maria Samarel (45), and their daughter Samantha Samarel.

The family’s deaths occurred between 10:20 am and 11:29 am ET on Friday, March 28, the police said in a press release.

What did the cops say? Cops did not delve into details of the crime and made no comments about whether the victims were murdered or died by some accident — but said that there is no “threat to the public”.

“At this initial stage, this agency doesn't feel like there is any threat to the public,” the press release said.

The police said they would be holding off on sharing too many details about the incident because “there are other residents of the home that were in school when the incident occurred.”

According to a New York Post report, “other residents” of the home have possibly been referred to the couple's other daughter and a young son. They came to this conclusion from the social media posts by Lina Maria.

“More information will be released at the appropriate time once both the Coroner’s Office and this agency can further their respective investigations of this incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

About the couple: According to the victim's Facebook profiles, the couple claimed to have been married since 2009.