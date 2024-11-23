Richard Gere moving to Spain with family; why the Hollywood heartthrob is leaving the US

Actor Richard Gere, 75, has announced plans to relocate to Spain with his wife, Alejandra Silva, 41, and their children. Gere's relocation follows a growing trend of celebrity moves influenced by the US political climate. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, reportedly put their Montecito, California, home on sale and have moved to the UK.

Gere discussed the relocation decision during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on November 20, revealing that Thanksgiving will be spent in Spain this year. "My wife is Spanish. Is this a problem for anybody out there?" Gere joked, adding, “She gave me about seven years here, so we’re going to spend some years in Madrid with her family.”

A family-centered move The couple, who married in May 2018, share two sons—Alexander, 5, and James, 4—and each has a child from previous marriages, creating a blended family. “Our kids are bilingual so they’re going to flourish there,” Gere said, noting that his wife is stepping into a matriarchal role in her extended family.

“She’s already planning for 35 people for Sunday lunches,” the actor quipped, reflecting on Silva’s familial ties and traditions.

Selling US roots The decision to move coincided with the sale of Gere’s six-bedroom Connecticut home in October for $10.7 million. The property, previously owned by singer Paul Simon, had been purchased by Gere in 2022 for $10.8 million, according to The New Canaan Advertiser.

Gere first hinted at the relocation in an April interview with Vanity Fair Spain, describing it as a chance to embrace a new way of life. "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure... I love Spain and think your lifestyle is fabulous," he said, praising the culture, food, and warmth of the Spanish people.