Richard Gere moving to Spain with family; why the Hollywood heartthrob is leaving the US

  • Actor Richard Gere revealed plans to live in Spain with his wife and children, citing her Spanish heritage and family ties. He described it as a fair trade after years spent in the US.

Ravi Hari
Updated23 Nov 2024, 02:33 AM IST
Actor Richard Gere revealed plans to live in Spain, honoring his wife’s heritage and her desire to be closer to her family. Gere assured fans he will return to the US in the future. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Actor Richard Gere revealed plans to live in Spain, honoring his wife’s heritage and her desire to be closer to her family. Gere assured fans he will return to the US in the future. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Actor Richard Gere, 75, has announced plans to relocate to Spain with his wife, Alejandra Silva, 41, and their children. Gere's relocation follows a growing trend of celebrity moves influenced by the US political climate. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, reportedly put their Montecito, California, home on sale and have moved to the UK.

Gere discussed the relocation decision during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on November 20, revealing that Thanksgiving will be spent in Spain this year. "My wife is Spanish. Is this a problem for anybody out there?" Gere joked, adding, “She gave me about seven years here, so we’re going to spend some years in Madrid with her family.”

A family-centered move

The couple, who married in May 2018, share two sons—Alexander, 5, and James, 4—and each has a child from previous marriages, creating a blended family. “Our kids are bilingual so they’re going to flourish there,” Gere said, noting that his wife is stepping into a matriarchal role in her extended family.

“She’s already planning for 35 people for Sunday lunches,” the actor quipped, reflecting on Silva’s familial ties and traditions.

Also Read | Ellen DeGeneres-Portia de Rossi say goodbye to US—Trump’s reelection was trigger

Selling US roots

The decision to move coincided with the sale of Gere’s six-bedroom Connecticut home in October for $10.7 million. The property, previously owned by singer Paul Simon, had been purchased by Gere in 2022 for $10.8 million, according to The New Canaan Advertiser.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s transgender daughter to leave US after Donald Trump’s win, says THIS

Gere first hinted at the relocation in an April interview with Vanity Fair Spain, describing it as a chance to embrace a new way of life. "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure... I love Spain and think your lifestyle is fabulous," he said, praising the culture, food, and warmth of the Spanish people.

Also Read | A MASSIVE 1,500% surge in Google Searches for moving abroad after Trump’s win

Despite his move to Spain, Gere emphasized that he plans to return to the United States in the future. For now, he views Madrid as the perfect setting for his family’s next chapter.

Key Takeaways
  • Richard Gere’s relocation to Spain reflects a broader trend among celebrities seeking a new lifestyle away from the US political climate.
  • The move emphasizes the importance of family and cultural ties, particularly for Gere’s Spanish wife.
  • Gere’s decision illustrates how personal and familial considerations influence high-profile relocations.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 02:33 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsRichard Gere moving to Spain with family; why the Hollywood heartthrob is leaving the US

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.