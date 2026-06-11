‘Right people’ will enter US: Donald Trump’s remark on visa controversy sparks social media debate | FIFA World Cup 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been overshadowed by a serious immigration controversy. Rigid US border policies have sparked widespread international outrage as the tournament starts tonight, with the opening game scheduled on 12 June at 12:30 AM (Indian time).

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that the authorities are working very closely to ensure “the right people” enter the United States.

“It’s the most successful World Cup they've ever had. They've never sold tickets at that level. They've never sold that many tickets so quickly. It's amazing because you don't think of soccer in this country,” President Trump said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Donald Trump mean by 'the right people' regarding visa entry for the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Donald Trump stated that U.S. authorities are working closely to ensure 'the right people' enter the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026, implying a focus on security and proper vetting amid immigration controversies. 2 Why has the U.S. faced criticism over visa policies ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ The U.S. has been criticized for its rigid visa policies, which have denied entry to various international staff and players, causing disruptions and raising concerns about the country's ability to host the event smoothly. 3 How have international teams been affected by the U.S. visa controversy for the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Several international teams, including Iran and Somalia, have faced entry denials and extensive interrogations for their members, leading to relocations and significant challenges ahead of the tournament. 4 What actions did FIFA take in response to the visa issues affecting teams for the World Cup? ⌵ FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledged the visa issues as a 'World Cup of chaos' and stated that the organization cannot control government decisions regarding entry regulations. 5 Should fans expect any changes in U.S. visa protocols as the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches? ⌵ Despite the criticisms and international outcry, the U.S. government has maintained a firm stance on its security protocols and has not indicated any plans to ease visa restrictions for the World Cup.

The US president said he had spoken with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Trump called him ‘the boss’.

“He said there's never anything close to what's happened. We're working on it very closely to make sure the right people come into our country,” Trump added.

Social Media Reaction Social media reacted heavily to Donald Trump’s comments. The term “right people” especially caught many people’s attention.

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“Wait, who are the right people? Are the people of America, right? Can America do one day without gunshots in the city?. So, basically, it's not your fault, Trump. It's Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, for accepting the bid for America to host the World Cup,” wrote one user.

“His answers never make any sense. Journalists should stop asking him questions during any of his work events, because he either lies or acts as if he’s superior to everyone,” commented another user.

One user wrote, “The World Cup is yet to start, and our OG is calling it success, the World Cup that's generating more chaos every day. Imagine national teams representing their countries at the world stage without having their fans present, rubbish.”

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“World Cup visas being handled by Trump is peak 2026. You know it’s a mess when football needs a press secretary,” came from another.

“This World Cup has shown the world that the USA is not capable of hosting such a major event. From today, I don’t think anyone will vote for them to host another major tournament. They have portrayed a very bad image. It seems FIFA has completely lost control of this World Cup. It is now in Trump’s hands," another user posted.

FIFA 2026: US Visa Controversy Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, 13 members of Iran's administrative and technical staff were denied entry to the United States. The team relocated its training camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico.

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Somalia's 2025 African Referee of the Year, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, was denied entry at Miami airport after an 11-hour interrogation. Iraq's star striker Aymen Hussein faced a seven-hour interrogation at Chicago O'Hare. His team's official photographer was flatly denied entry.

Also Read | Inside 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies: Everything you need to know

Videos of Senegal and Uzbekistan players being subjected to tarmac pat-downs and canine searches went viral. South Africa and Haiti barely secured entry clearance a week before kickoff.

Fan disruptions have been equally severe. Trump's expanded travel ban now affects 75 countries. Ticket holders from Iran, Morocco, Haiti and the Ivory Coast are being denied tourist visas.

Scottish supporters reported sudden ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) revocations before their flights. Travel agencies are reporting unprecedented cancellation rates from international fans.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledged a "World Cup of chaos". According to him, a match ticket does not guarantee entry. Meanwhile, the US government has stood firm, refusing to ease security protocols.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.