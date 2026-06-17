Right to sell oil, $300 bn fund, access to frozen assets: Key financial gains Iran will receive from peace deal

The United States and Iran are getting ready to sign the peace agreement in Switzerland on Friday to end the war, which has rattled the global energy markets for over three months. While the details of the agreement haven't been made public yet, a Bloomberg report has shared the list of key financial gains that the US will offer Tehran as part of its deal.

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According to the final draft of the deal, Tehran is set to receive broad financial incentives as part of its agreement, including the right to sell oil immediately, tap a $300 billion development fund and get eventual access to its frozen assets.

While details of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) have been circulating for days, the latest version reviewed by Bloomberg News provides the clearest picture yet of the economic benefits Iran could receive in exchange for ending its disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and reaffirming its commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What financial gains will Iran receive from the US-Iran peace deal? ⌵ Iran is set to gain the right to sell oil, access to a $300 billion development fund, and eventual access to its frozen assets as part of the US-Iran peace deal. 2 Why is the US lifting its naval blockade on Iran? ⌵ The US plans to lift its naval blockade to facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and restore traffic levels to prewar conditions as part of the peace agreement with Iran. 3 How will the peace deal affect oil exports from Iran? ⌵ The US Treasury will issue waivers for Iranian crude oil and petrochemical exports immediately after the signing of the memorandum, allowing Iran to resume oil sales. 4 Should shipping companies be cautious about resuming operations in the Strait of Hormuz after the peace deal? ⌵ Yes, shipping companies are advised to proceed with caution due to ongoing concerns about maritime security and the need for assurance regarding the stability of operations in the Strait of Hormuz. 5 What are the implications of the peace deal for global oil prices? ⌵ While the peace deal may initially lower oil prices, analysts suggest that prices are unlikely to fall significantly due to ongoing supply shortages and increased demand from oil-importing countries.

The MoU, which will be signed in Switzerland, will pave the way for 60 days of talks aimed at ending their war for good and putting strict new limits on Iran's nuclear program. Citing a person familiar with the development, while neither side has officially released the text, the US has begun circulating it with allied nations at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France.

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Additionally, the technical details of the deal were reportedly still being worked out, indicating that precise language may still change before the signing.

US-Iran peace deal: Here's what it includes Under the deal, the US Treasury Department "will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives” immediately after the memorandum is signed. The US will lift its naval blockade and the two countries will work to ensure that traffic in the Strait of Hormuz returns to its prewar level within 30 days.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.