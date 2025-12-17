Subscribe

Rigor mortis set in before bodies were found: Chilling details emerge in Rob Reiner, wife's double murder

The bodies of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife were discovered hours after they were allegedly murdered by their son Nick. By the time police officials arrived at the crime scene, rigor mortis had already set in, a report has claimed.

Updated17 Dec 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home, US media reported on December 15, 2025.
Fresh details have emerged in the murder of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, with news outlet TMZ learning that the elderly couple had been dead for hours before their daughter found their bodies on Sunday (local time).

The outlet spoke to law enforcement officials connected to the case, who revealed that by the time cops arrived at the crime scene, rigor mortis had already set in, thus approving the fact that they were dead for hours before Romy, their daughter, made the horrific discovery.

Romy was interviewed at her parents house by the police, where she revealed that her brother Nick, who was then living with their parents, was 'dangerous'. Nick was himself not found at the scene, which gave rise to speculations that he had fled the scene upon allegedly killing his parents.

Also Read | Rob Reiner was a ‘deranged person, very bad for our country’

Sources described the scene of crime to the outlet as the work of a 'mad man'.

Six hours after the discovery of the double murder, police managed to arrest Nick, who is currently being held on a suicide watch without bail.

Nick Reiner charged with 2 counts of murder

Prosecutors in the case have already charged Nick Reiner with two counts of first-degree murder.

At a news conference in Los Angeles with the city's police chief Jim McDonnell, District Attorney Nathan Hochman made the announcement that Nick was being charged with the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Prosecutors have also added a special circumstances of multiple murders as well as an allegation that a knife, a dangerous weapon, was used by the defendant. These additions could induce a greater sentence for Nick if he is convicted.

Also Read | Nick Reiner, son of Rob & Michele, to be charged with murder of parents

“This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones but for our entire city,” McDonnell was quoted by the Associated Press as saying. “We will continue to support the Reiner family and ensure that every step forward is taken with care, dignity and resolve,” he also said.

Nick Reiner's defending attorney Alan Jackson is a high-profile lawyer who had earlier represented infamous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein at his trial in Los Angeles.

 
 
