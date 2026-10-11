Riyadh airport attacked again: Trump weighs joining Saudi strikes on Houthis

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (October 10) said he was considering whether Washington should join Saudi Arabia’s military strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, following another attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport that prompted an evacuation and the suspension of airport operations.

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“We may. We’re going to look at it,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about possible US intervention. “We just found out about the recent attack, so we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly.”

The latest attack came amid an escalation in hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with the Saudi-led coalition stepping up its military offensive in neighbouring Yemen. The airport in the Saudi capital has been targeted repeatedly over the past week, raising concerns about the safety of civilian aviation and the potential for a wider regional conflict.

Riyadh airport attacked again, operations suspended

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport? ⌵ A missile reportedly struck a complex housing terminals 3 and 4, prompting an evacuation. Regional officials said several people were wounded, and airport operations were suspended while damage was assessed. 2 Were flights to Riyadh airport cancelled or diverted after the attack? ⌵ Flights heading to the airport were diverted, and air traffic stopped during the suspension. Passengers were advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. 3 Did the Houthis claim responsibility for the latest Riyadh airport attack? ⌵ There was no immediate Houthi claim of responsibility for Saturday’s attack. The group had claimed responsibility for earlier attacks on the airport during the week. 4 Why has Riyadh airport been targeted repeatedly? ⌵ The attacks took place amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, following a major Saudi-led coalition offensive in Yemen. The articles do not confirm who was responsible for the latest incident. 5 Is the US joining Saudi Arabia’s strikes against the Houthis? ⌵ President Donald Trump said the US was considering whether to join the strikes, but no decision or additional military support had been announced at the time of reporting.

Two regional officials told The Associated Press that Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was attacked again on Saturday and evacuated. One official said a missile struck a complex housing terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights, and that several people were wounded.

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The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly. Saudi civil aviation authorities suspended airport operations while the extent of the damage and injuries was assessed. An official notice to aviators said the suspension would remain in effect until midnight.

One of the officials said air traffic to the airport had stopped. Flights were diverted to other locations, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, while the airport urged passengers to check their flight status with airlines before travelling.

The rebels had claimed responsibility for earlier attacks during the week, including one on Wednesday. The Houthis also accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa International Airport in Yemen on Saturday.

The Saudi government-run Centre for International Communication did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the AP reported.

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Also Read | Houthis bombard Saudi air links in effort to cut kingdom off from rest of world

Trump signals possible US intervention Trump’s remarks suggest Washington is weighing whether to expand its involvement as Saudi Arabia faces a series of attacks on airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure.

However, there had been no immediate announcement of additional US military support in response to the latest incident.

The Saudi-led coalition launched a major offensive against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen during the past week, providing air support to forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government as they seek to reverse recent Houthi gains near the Red Sea.

The Houthis’ advances have raised concerns about their ability to monitor shipping along a strategically important maritime corridor that offers an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz, where ships have also come under attack during the wider Iran war.

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The United States, Britain, Germany, Australia and Canada were among the countries that warned their citizens to avoid the Riyadh airport.

Saudi Arabia seeks air-defence support amid interceptor concerns Saudi Arabia has sought assistance from the US and other allies as attacks on its aviation facilities, military sites and energy infrastructure have intensified.

Regional officials told the AP last month that the kingdom was running low on missile interceptors and had asked France, Britain, Pakistan and Egypt to provide air-defence support.

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