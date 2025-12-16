Road rage sparks shooting near JFK airport in New York City — traffic snarls reported as probe continues

Heightened policy activity has been reported near the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York City, with authorities investigating a vehicular collision that ended in gunfire.

Local media outlets, quoting authorities, reported that the incident unfolded around 5 am on 16 December on the Van Wyck Expressway, which is located close to the entrance of the JFK airport.

The collision reportedly resulted in an incident of road rage, which ended with several shots being fired.

Reports said that the Port Authority Police Department were investigating the incident, and thus far, no injuries have been reported. However, a vehicle was struck by a bullet, police said.

ABC News, meanwhile, reported that law enforcement officials were questioning an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer in connection with the incident.

While the probe is still under way, some details have emerged: ABC News reported that the off-duty customs officer had discharged his weapon several times after being attacked by the driver of a car following a vehicular collision.

As it stands, it is unclear whether the officer was driving his own car or an official vehicle, and his name has not been released either.

The driver, meanwhile, reportedly fled the scene after shots were fired.

Traffic snarls With heightened police activity in the area, local media outlets reported major delays for drivers heading into the central terminal area of the JFK airport.

SkyFOX, which flew over the crime scene, reported that multiple police vehicles were surrounding an area near Federal Circle, with several lanes on the Van Wyck Expressway seeing closures due to the ongoing investigation.

The JFK Expressway, however, is open, and drivers are advised to use that to access the terminals.

Travellers to the airport are also advised to avail the Air Train service to JFK.