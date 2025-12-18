Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner's cause of death revealed, ‘sharp force injuries’ point to homicide

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner's sudden death sent shock waves across Hollywood industry, creating curiosity over the cause of their deaths. The couple were reportedly found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on 14 December. Official cause of death of the 78-year-old “Princess Bride” director and his 70-year-old wife has been revealed

According to documents released by Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Wednesday, the beloved “This Is Spinal Tap” director and his wife died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” Page Six reported. The couple were found with stab wounds to their throats and multiple wounds across their bodies.

Listing the case as one of homicide, the bodies were allegedly found hours after the mishap, as per TMZ. It was their daughter Romy Reiner — the couple’s youngest child — who had alerted the police when she found her father’s lifeless body at her parents’ estate, following which she fled the residence instantly in a state of shock.

The cause of death for both Rob and Michele was revealed hours after the couple’s 32-year-old son Nick made his first appearance in court since his parents’ deaths.

Addressing reporters outside Los Angeles Municipal Court on 17 December, Nick’s lawyer, Alan Jackson said, “First of all, and most importantly, this is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family. We all recognize that. Our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family,” Page six reported.

Asserting that there are “very complex and serious issues” linked with this case, he added, “These need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and looked at and analyzed."

Urging the public to refrain from making any judgements in a rush, he added, "We ask that during this process, you allow the system to move forward in the way that it was designed to move forward. Not with the rush to judgment, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint and with dignity and with the respect that this system and this process deserves and that the family deserves.”

Alan Jackson further revealed that the Municipal Court set an arraignment for 7 January 2026.

Nick charged with two counts of first-degree murder Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman during Tuesday presser said, “These charges will be two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters.

Emphasizing that Nick's offense carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, he added, “He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife.” However, no judgement was delivered yet regarding the death penalty.

Nathan Hochman further suggested that Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will take the “thoughts and desires of the family into consideration” regarding the death penalty in case Nick is convicted.

Romy and Jake react over the family tragedy The deceased couple’s other two children, Romy and Jake, released a statement on Wednesday over the family tragedy.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” the statement said.

Concluding the statement, they wrote, “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”