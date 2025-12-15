Rob Reiner Homicide Updates: Family breaks silence on 'tragic' death of director, wife — ‘we are heartbroken’

Are legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, dead? Two bodies were found at Rob Reiner's Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Sunday. Multiple reports claimed that the bodies were of the couple and that knife wounds were found on them.
Who is Nick Reiner? Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele allegedly stabbed to death by son, claims report
A People's Magazine report even claimed that the Reiners were killed by their son, Nick Reiner. However, these claims are yet to be verified by the authority. There has been no official word on whether the bodies were of the couple or if they were killed by their son.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates related to the news
Kamala Harris said, “Rob Reiner's work has impacted generations of Americans. The characters, dialogue, and visuals he brought to life in film and television are woven throughout our culture. Rob loved our country, cared deeply about the future of our nation, and fought for America's democracy.”
"Rob and his wife Michele loved each other very much. They were dear friends, and Doug and I are devastated to learn of their passing. Our thoughts are with their loved ones during this tragic time."
California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “Jen and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.”
“Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as The Princess Bride to A Few Good Men. His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others — and encouraging us to dream bigger,” Newsom said.
“That empathy extended well beyond his films. Rob was a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights — from taking on Big Tobacco, fighting for marriage equality, to serving as a powerful voice in early education. He made California a better place through his good works.”
“Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity,” Newsom said.
Former US President Barack Obama said on X, “Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michelle."
“Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action,” Obama said.
He added, "Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them.”
Nick Reiner is the son of Rob Reiner. Reports claim that Nick killed Rob Reiner and Michele Singer on Sunday. The couple was reportedly stabbed to death.
Nick gained public attention in the mid-2010s for co-writing the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie (2015), directed by his father, which drew from his personal experiences with drug addiction and rehab. Read more about him here
In a statement to Variety, the family of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner."
"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," they were quoted as saying.
LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said on Monday investigators need to get a search warrant to conduct a “full crime scene investigation” at Rob Reiner’s home.
“We’re waiting for the legal process to move forward. We have to obtain a search warrant for the residence. Once that is complied with, we will be conducting a full crime scene investigation on the interior and exterior of the residence and the surrounding neighborhood,” Hamilton was quoted by CNN as saying.
Speculations are rife that two people found dead at Rob Reiner's LA home are him and his wife. However, LAPD has refrained from identifying those who died at Rob Reiner's home.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 pm (local time), and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside.
A Los Angeles Fire Department official told Reuters earlier that a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found dead at a home in west Los Angeles at an address that public records linked to Reiner.
Los Angeles (LA) police said they are investigating what is suspected to be an “apparent homicide”. Their statement came as two people were found dead at the home of Hollywood director Robert Reiner.