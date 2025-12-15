Rob Reiner, wife Michelle died due to ‘TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME’ — US President takes a dig at slain Hollywood duo

US President Donald Trump on Monday took a dig at slain Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle, saying that the couple had passed away due to their "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," Trump said.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!," the US President added, taking a dig at the filmmaker for heavily criticizing him earlier.

Rob and Michelle were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home, reportedly by a family member, with an exclusive report by PEOPLE suggesting that their son Nick could be a suspect.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide division, which is investigation the case, has yet to formally name a suspect.

A renowned director, Reiner had several Hollywood classics to his name, including Robin Wright-starrer The Princess Bride (1987), Meg Ryan-starrer When Harry Met Sally (1989), and Tom Cruise-starrer A Few Good Men (1992).

Reiner also had acting credits in several high-profile Hollywood movie and television releases, including The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), New Girl (2012-2018), and The Bear (2025-).

Criticism of Trump Despite being in the entertainment industry, Reiner was a vocal critic of sitting US President Trump and had publicly attacked him during his first term.

“Donald Trump is the single-most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States,” the filmmaker had told Variety in 2017, describing the Republican leader as “mentally-unfit” to lead the US.

“Not only does he have any idea of how government works, but he has no interest in trying to find out how a government works in America,” the director had said.

Reiner's criticism of Trump continued well into the US President's second term, which began this year in January.

"Our Democracy is being taken away from us and we only have about a year. We're sliding downhill in a very, very fast way, and we have to find a way to stop it," Reiner had told MS NOW in October.

Democrats mourn Reiner's death US President Trump's scathing post on the couple's death was a far cry from how industry veterans and Democratic politicians reacted to the news.

While actors who had worked with Reiner, ranging from Carry Elwes to John Woods to Corey Feldman, mourned his death, others from outside the film fraternity also joined in.

Former US President Barack Obama wrote, “Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen,”

“But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them,” the former Democratic President added.

Former Vice-President Kamala Harris also expressed her shock at the apparent homicide, saying, “Rob and his wife Michele loved each other very much. They were dear friends, and Doug and I are devastated to learn of their passing. Our thoughts are with their loved ones during this tragic time.”