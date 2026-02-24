Robert Carradine, well-known for Lizzie McGuire, dies at 71 by suicide

Robert Carradine, the American actor best known for his roles in the comedy film Revenge of the Nerds and the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, has died at the age of 71.

Lizzie McGuire actor Robert Carradine dies His family confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the actor took his own life after living with bipolar disorder for nearly two decades.

In their announcement, the Carradine family said they chose to speak openly about the cause of death to encourage conversations around mental health and reduce stigma. “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” his brother, actor Keith Carradine, told Deadline.

Carradine’s death has prompted tributes from colleagues and fans who remembered him as a warm performer whose work spanned comedy, television drama and family entertainment across several decades.

Among those paying tribute was actress Hilary Duff, who played his on-screen daughter in Lizzie McGuire. Writing on Instagram, she said: “This one hurts. It's really hard to face this reality about an old friend.” Duff’s message reflected the emotional response from many who grew up watching the early-2000s series, where Carradine portrayed Lizzie’s supportive father, Sam McGuire.

A career shaped by Hollywood heritage Born on 24 March 1954, Carradine came from one of Hollywood’s most recognised acting families. He was the youngest son of veteran actor John Carradine and the younger brother of actors David Carradine and Keith Carradine. Acting was a natural path for him, though he initially entered the industry with modest expectations.

Throughout his career, Robert Carradine appeared in a wide range of films, building a reputation as a dependable character actor across comedy, drama and western genres. He made his screen debut in The Cowboys, starring alongside John Wayne, which introduced him to Hollywood audiences at a young age.

He later gained attention with roles in films such as Mean Streets, directed by Martin Scorsese, where he appeared in a supporting role during the early phase of his career. These projects helped establish him as a versatile performer willing to take on smaller but meaningful parts while developing his craft.

Carradine achieved his biggest film success with Revenge of the Nerds, in which he played Lewis Skolnick, a socially awkward college student who leads a group of outsiders against campus bullies.

The film became a cult classic and spawned several sequels, cementing his place in 1980s comedy cinema. He continued appearing in films including Cannonball Run II and later independent productions, often portraying relatable, unconventional characters. While blockbuster fame was never his main focus, his steady filmography reflected a long career defined by adaptability and a willingness to work across different styles of storytelling.

While comedy defined much of his early fame, Carradine later found renewed popularity on television. His role in Lizzie McGuire introduced him to a younger generation of viewers, who knew him as a caring and humorous father figure rather than a college comedy star.