Actor Robert Duvall, well-known for ‘The Godfather’, dies at 95

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert Duvall, celebrated for his unforgettable performances in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died at the age of 95.

Oscar winner Robert Duvall dies The Oscar-winning star passed away peacefully at home, his family confirmed, marking the end of a career that spanned more than six decades and helped shape modern American cinema.

Duvall was widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors of his generation, known for bringing quiet intensity and emotional depth to his roles.

Duvall rose to international fame with his role as Tom Hagen in ‘The Godfather’, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. His restrained yet commanding portrayal of the Corleone family’s adopted son earned him an Academy Award nomination and established him as a key figure in Hollywood’s new wave of filmmaking during the seventies. He reprised the role in the sequel, further cementing the character’s cultural legacy.

He later delivered one of his most celebrated performances as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in ‘Apocalypse Now’, a Vietnam War epic also directed by Coppola. The role won him an Academy Award nomination and produced one of cinema’s most quoted moments, reflecting his ability to combine intensity with subtle humour.

Born in San Diego, California, Duvall began his acting career in theatre before transitioning to television and film. Over the years, he became known for his disciplined acting style and deep character immersion.

His performance in ‘Tender Mercies’ earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor, widely considered the defining achievement of his career. Critics frequently praised his ability to portray morally complex characters with authenticity and emotional depth.