Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asks: ‘Is a drink with 180 grams of sugar safe?’ in latest Dunkin’ criticism

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. renewed his criticism of sweetened coffee drinks this week, questioning whether extremely sugary beverages sold by chains such as *Dunkin' are safe for consumers.

In a post on the social platform X on March 4, Kennedy asked whether it is reasonable for a drink to contain as much as 180 grams of sugar.

“No one is taking away your Dunkin’,” Kennedy wrote. “But isn’t it reasonable to ask whether a drink loaded with 180 grams of sugar is safe?”

His comment came in response to Maura Healey, who earlier shared an image referencing the historic Texas Revolution. The image showed the 1835 “Come and Take It” flag—symbolic of resistance during the revolution—with a Dunkin’ cup added.

Rally speech calls for ingredient transparency Healey’s post followed Kennedy’s appearance at the Eat Real Food Rally in Austin on February 26, where he said he intends to pressure major coffee chains to provide data demonstrating the safety of highly sweetened beverages.

Speaking at the rally, Kennedy specifically mentioned Starbucks and Dunkin’.

“Show us the safety data that shows that it’s OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it,” Kennedy said. “I don’t think they’re gonna be able to do it.”

The remarks reflect Kennedy’s broader push to scrutinize ultra-processed foods and beverages as part of his health policy agenda.

Also Read | Kennedy Jr. faces lawsuit as 15 states move to block childhood vaccine changes