Robert F. Kennedy Jr claims Tylenol may DOUBLE autism risk in circumcised children

At a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (October 9), Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. repeated claims linking the use of acetaminophen, widely known by its brand name Tylenol, to autism in children. He specifically suggested a connection between circumcision-related pain relief and increased autism risk.

“There’s two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism,” Kennedy said. “It's highly likely because they're given Tylenol."

"So, you know, none of this... is positive, but all of it is stuff that we should be paying attention to.”

Trump supports investigation into potential causes During the hour-long cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump responded to Kennedy’s comments, emphasizing the importance of investigating all possible contributors to autism.

“The US should pay attention to all potential causes of autism,” Trump said, echoing the administration’s ongoing concern over rising autism rates in the country.

Administration claims on Acetaminophen These remarks follow a press briefing last month, when the administration suggested a link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism. Trump stated at the time: “Taking Tylenol is not good. I’ll say it. It’s not good. Women should avoid acetaminophen during the entire pregnancy. It is very dangerous to the woman's health.”