Robert F. Kennedy Jr defies previous guidance, scraps COVID vaccine recommendation for healthy kids, pregnant women

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Tuesday (May 27) that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, a sharp departure from previous guidance issued by public health authorities.

Kennedy in a 58-second video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kennedy declared: “I have removed COVID-19 shots from the CDC’s recommendations for healthy kids and pregnant women.”

The announcement came without CDC officials present in the video.

When asked for clarification, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials referred all inquiries to Kennedy and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), AP reported.

No backing from advisory panel yet The change in policy comes ahead of a scheduled June meeting of a CDC advisory panel. As per the news report, the panel was expected to weigh in on fall booster recommendations, and that it had been considering offering vaccines to high-risk groups, while giving lower-risk individuals the option to get the shot.

Kennedy’s announcement preempts that process.

He reportedly criticised previous guidance that encouraged yearly shots for children, stating: “Annual COVID-19 booster shots have been recommended for kids despite the lack of any clinical data to support that decision.”

Shift in federal vaccine policy The video featured FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, head of the National Institutes of Health, both of whom support Kennedy’s move.

This policy shift aligns with other actions by the Trump administration, which has increasingly moved to narrow vaccine eligibility.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that COVID-19 vaccine approvals would now be limited to seniors and younger individuals with underlying health conditions, pending new studies.

Unanswered questions from HHS Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services have not provided additional information about why the decision was made now, nor have they disclosed details about what data or consultations informed Kennedy’s announcement.

Previous CDC guidance Until now, US health agencies had recommended annual COVID-19 boosters for everyone aged 6 months and older, citing protection against severe illness. Kennedy’s reversal marks a dramatic change, especially given his history as a prominent vaccine skeptic prior to his appointment as health secretary.