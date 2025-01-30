Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces tough questions on abortion and vaccine views during explosive Senate confirmation hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday (January 29) for his first confirmation hearings as President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, defended his controversial positions on public trust in health agencies, abortion, and vaccines.

Kennedy’s responses to senators’ questions, including those on his anti-vaccine past and his stance on the abortion pill mifepristone, sparked heated exchanges. Despite facing protest and scrutiny, Kennedy reaffirmed his commitment to medical ethics and support for programs like PEPFAR, aimed at providing HIV relief to low-income countries.

Advertisement

Kennedy on trust in health agencies In response to Wyoming Senator Todd Young's question about public skepticism toward healthcare institutions, Kennedy remarked, “The reason people don’t trust health agencies is that they haven’t been trustworthy.” He pledged to rebuild public trust through “radical transparency.”

Kennedy defends abortion stance amid criticism Senator Tina Smith called Kennedy’s position on abortion “dangerous,” questioning his alignment with the Trump administration’s potential moves to restrict or ban medication abortion without Congressional approval.

When pressed by Senator Bernie Sanders about his shifting views on abortion, Kennedy responded, “I have always believed abortion is a tragedy.” His stance on abortion has been inconsistent, with some critics noting his reversal from supporting abortion rights during his presidential campaign to supporting national restrictions after joining Trump’s administration.

Advertisement

Controversial views on vaccines spark heated exchanges Kennedy’s history of anti-vaccine activism was a significant point of contention. During the hearings, Senator Elizabeth Warren challenged Kennedy over his financial ties to a law firm that sued drug companies, asking whether he would continue profiting from such suits if confirmed as HHS Secretary. Kennedy responded, “You’re making me sound like a shill.”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also pressed Kennedy to clarify his stance on vaccines. “We’ve just had a measles case in Rhode Island, the first since 2013, and frankly, you frighten people,” Whitehouse said, urging Kennedy to publicly support mandatory vaccinations against diseases that threaten public health.

Advertisement

In a lighter moment, Senator Bernie Sanders asked about the controversial “anti-vaccine” onesies sold by Kennedy's former organisation, the Children’s Health Defense. Kennedy, who resigned from the group’s board in December 2023, stated that he now supports vaccines.

Kennedy reaffirms support for HIV relief programs Despite his controversial views on vaccines, Kennedy expressed support for the US program providing HIV medicines to low-income countries, known as PEPFAR. He said, “I absolutely support the program. It has saved more than 25 million lives.”

Advertisement

Protest and disruption at hearing The confirmation hearings were briefly disrupted by a protester holding a sign that read, “Vaccines save lives.” The protester was quickly removed by Capitol Police, but the incident added to the tense atmosphere surrounding Kennedy’s confirmation.

Kennedy on Mifepristone and abortion access In response to Senator Steve Daines' questions, RFK Jr. pledged to implement Trump’s policies regarding the abortion pill mifepristone. “President Trump has asked me to study the safety of mifepristone,” Kennedy said. He added, “I agree with Trump that the states should control abortion.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump to reinstate thousands of troops fired over COVID vaccine refusal