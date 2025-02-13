Vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as Donald Trump’s health secretary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed as the new head of the US Department of Health and Human Services, marking the beginning of a new chapter in US health policy.

Kennedy's confirmation passed mostly along party lines, with a 52-48 vote, following intense hearings where he faced scrutiny over concerns that he might dismantle the country’s vaccine infrastructure and his shifting stance on abortion policy, reported Bloomberg.

Former Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell voted no, standing as the sole Republican dissenter.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, is the second cabinet nominee to be confirmed this week, following Tulsi Gabbard, another controversial pick, who was confirmed as the director of National Intelligence in a tight Senate vote on Wednesday.

Kennedy is expected to be sworn in on Thursday afternoon, reported The New York Times.

What powers does Robert F. Kennedy Jr now have As the new US health secretary in Donald Trump's administration, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will now oversee key health agencies with about 80,000 employees and a trillion-dollar budget. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle had questioned his baseless health claims and vaccine scepeticism, reported BBC.

As the new US Health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will supervise important agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In addition, the former presidential candidate will also be responsible for overseeing the US health industry, which includes food safety, pharmaceuticals, public health, and vaccinations.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr's conflicting views RFK Jr. has long held views that conflict with scientific evidence, particularly on vaccines, which has led to significant opposition from public health experts. In recent years, he gained attention in the US for promoting the discredited claim that childhood immunisations are linked to autism.

