Caroline Kennedy has urged the US Senate to reject the nomination of her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as President Donald Trump’s health secretary. In a strongly worded letter to senators on Tuesday, she called him a “predator” who is “addicted to power.”

Allegations of drug use and animal cruelty Caroline Kennedy's letter painted a grim picture of her cousin's past, detailing his involvement in drug use and disturbing behavior. She recounted how his basement, garage, and dorm were epicenters for drug use, where he would put baby chickens and mice in blenders to feed to his hawks.

"It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence," she wrote.

Vaccine controversy Caroline Kennedy highlighted her cousin's controversial views on vaccines, which she deemed disqualifying for the role of health secretary. She noted that while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vaccinated his own children, he has discouraged others from doing the same.

"Kennedy preys on the desperation of parents of sick children," she told senators.

Financial gains from lawsuits Caroline Kennedy also pointed out that her cousin RFK Jr. stands to profit from a lawsuit against pharmaceutical company Merck over Gardasil, a vaccine that prevents cervical cancer. She revealed that he made over $850,000 from this arrangement last year.

"He is willing to enrich himself by denying access to a vaccine that can prevent almost all forms of cervical cancer and which has been safely administered to millions of boys and girls,” she wrote.