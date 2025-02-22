Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is already making waves, as the agency scrapped a major flu shot campaign and canceled a critical vaccination conference just days after he took office as the nation's top health official.

The CDC pulled the plug on its "Wild to Mild" flu vaccination campaign, which was designed to encourage high-risk individuals to get vaccinated, NPR reported. The move comes amid one of the worst flu seasons in decades, raising concerns.

CDC staff informed of campaign shutdown CDC staff members were reportedly informed in a meeting with representatives from the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases that the campaign would not continue. Shortly afterward, information about the initiative was removed from the CDC’s website, according to the news outlet.

Also, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) ordered the CDC to indefinitely postpone a scheduled vaccine advisory committee meeting, originally planned for February 26-28, The Washington Post reported.

HHS denies direct interference While the decision has drawn criticism, HHS officials denied that they had directly instructed the CDC to remove the campaign. In a statement to NPR, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon rejected the claims.

"Unfortunately, officials inside the CDC who are averse to Secretary Kennedy and President Trump's agenda seem to be intentionally falsifying and misrepresenting guidance they receive," Nixon stated.

HHS also disputed reports that the flu shot campaign had been deliberately removed from the CDC’s website, adding to the controversy surrounding the agency’s recent actions.

Public concerns amid severe flu season The "Wild to Mild" campaign was developed to highlight the benefits of flu vaccination, emphasising that even if the shot does not fully prevent infection, it can significantly reduce the severity of symptoms and lower the risk of hospitalization.

The decision to halt the campaign and postpone the vaccine advisory committee meeting has raised alarms, particularly as the US grapples with a severe flu outbreak. According to CDC data, more than 50,000 patients were hospitalized for influenza in the week ending February 8—the highest level recorded in 15 years.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views on public health and vaccines Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long been a controversial figure in public health, particularly due to his outspoken skepticism toward vaccines and pharmaceutical companies. Now serving as the US Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump, Kennedy's leadership at the CDC is already sparking major policy shifts.

Vaccine skepticism and criticism of big pharma Kennedy has spent years questioning vaccine safety and advocating for more transparency in pharmaceutical research. He has claimed that vaccine manufacturers wield excessive influence over public health agencies and that vaccine injuries are underreported. His stance has drawn sharp criticism from the medical community, which overwhelmingly supports vaccines as a critical tool in preventing disease outbreaks.