Robert F. Kennedy Jr. set to phase out 8 toxic artificial food dyes, to push for natural alternatives

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US Health and Human Services Secretary, is set to announce plans to eliminate the last eight artificial food dyes from the American food supply within a two-year timeframe, the department announced on Monday.

The new plan builds on earlier efforts to remove Red Dye No. 3, which was banned by the Biden administration in January after studies linked it to cancer in rats.

Kennedy’s move significantly escalates regulatory pressure on food manufacturers to shift to safer, natural alternatives.

Eight dyes targeted According to the Food and Drug Administration, the following petroleum-derived dyes are used in a wide range of products such as cereals, ice cream, snack foods, yogurts, soft drinks, and even some medications:

FD&C Blue Nos. 1 and 2, FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red Nos. 3 and 40, FD&C Yellow Nos. 5 and 6.

These additives, known for giving food a more appealing color and longer shelf life, have long been under scrutiny. The dyes are already restricted or labeled with warnings in several other countries.

Natural alternatives incoming FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, who will join Kennedy in Tuesday’s formal announcement, is expected to unveil an expanded list of approved natural dyes. These alternatives will give food manufacturers options for reformulating popular products.

As per ABC News report, RFK Jr. had already warned food industry leaders in a meeting last month to begin removing artificial dyes from their products. The secretary reportedly told executives that he expects action before the end of this administration.

The two-year compliance window aims to give manufacturers time to transition without causing major disruptions in supply chains.

Although none of the dyes have been definitively linked to cancer in humans, studies have associated several with potential health risks, including hyperactivity in children, allergic reactions, and carcinogenicity in lab animals.