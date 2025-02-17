Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to investigate risks of antidepressants after ‘more addictive than heroin’ claim

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, will now assess the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) as part of his early agenda in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Kennedy Jr. is set to conduct a thorough investigation into the prevalence and potential dangers of commonly prescribed mental health and weight-loss medications. This assessment will focus on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), antipsychotics, antidepressants, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs, aiming to uncover any risks associated with their widespread use.

In a statement released by the White House on February 13, titled "Establishing The President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission," Trump's executive order emphasised the need to “assess the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs.”

Kennedy’s stance on SSRIs Kennedy has long expressed concerns about SSRIs, a widely prescribed class of antidepressants that includes Prozac and Zoloft. At his confirmation hearing, he compared SSRIs to heroin, stating, “I know people, including members of my family, who’ve had a much worse time getting off of SSRIs than they have getting off of heroin.”

He has also linked SSRIs to violent behavior, despite a lack of scientific backing. During a 2023 livestream with Elon Musk, Kennedy asserted that “tremendous circumstantial evidence” suggests people taking antidepressants are more likely to commit school shootings. However, medical studies, including one from UCLA, have found that SSRIs have significantly reduced suicide rates and are essential for treating depression and anxiety.

Controversial statements on addiction Kennedy has referred to individuals taking SSRIs as “addicts.” He later attempted to walk back the comment during his confirmation hearings.

His stance on SSRIs follows a broader pattern of skepticism toward widely accepted medical interventions. He has previously questioned the effectiveness of vaccines, including the historic polio vaccine, which played a crucial role in nearly eradicating the disease.

Partisan confirmation vote Kennedy was confirmed by a 52-48 Senate vote, with no Democrats supporting his nomination. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was the only Republican to oppose his confirmation.

It remains unclear what regulatory steps Kennedy might take regarding SSRIs or whether he will push for restrictions on their prescription.

