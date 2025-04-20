Robert F Kennedy’s daughter reveals agony over autopsy photos of ‘mangled body’; says ‘I did not support this’

Updated20 Apr 2025, 06:33 PM IST
Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry Kennedy, on Saturday expressed how “ hard” and “unimaginable” it was for her family to see the photos published by the Trump administration of her father’s autopsy after his 1968 assassination.

The deceased US President's daughter shared how she would be confronted with “graphic, explicit photos of his (Robert F Kennedy's) mangled body from an autopsy report," every time she remembers her father.

‘I did not support this’

Reacting to US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's claims of the Kennedy family's support in releasing the files, Robert F Kennedy's daughter further declared: “I did not support this.”

Robert F. Kennedy files released

On Friday, April 19, the Donald Trump administration began releasing the first tranche of previously classified documents related to the 1968 assassination of Democratic Senator Robert F. Kennedy, unveiling approximately 10,000 pages of newly declassified records.

The release of the Kennedy files comes after Donald Trump signed an executive order in January to declassify remaining secret files on the 1960s killings of President John F Kennedy, his younger brother and former attorney general Robert F Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

What do the RFK files say

The RFK files revealed scans of handwritten notes by convicted assassin Sirhan, witness interviews, crime scene and autopsy photos, FBI memos related to Sirhan and his whereabouts before the shooting, correspondence to the government from the American public in reaction to the assassination, and interviews with Sirhan's family, reported CBS News.

Robert F. Kennedy's assassination

Robert F. Kennedy was fatally shot on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, sending shockwaves through the nation. The incident happened shortly after delivering a victory speech following his win in California’s presidential primary.

Kennedy succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of June 6, just two days after securing the crucial Democratic primary victory in California.

 

