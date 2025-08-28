Robin Westman posted chilling videos before Minneapolis school attack: ‘Nuke India, Kill Trump'

Robin Westman, identified as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, is believed to have released a series of disturbing videos shortly before the attack. The clips, now under police investigation, show Westman displaying firearms and ammunition.

What was seen in the videos? According to the New York Post, the videos surfaced just hours before the shooting. They showed a cache of weapons, including a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun. Several gun magazines carried messages such as “for the children”, “kill Donald Trump” and “Where is your God?”. "Nuke India" was also written on one of the weapons.

Another magazine bore the names of Adam Lanza and other mass shooters.

Why was Adam Lanza mentioned? In one journal entry, Westman wrote, “I have deep fascination with one man in particular: Adam Lanza.” Lanza was responsible for the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut, where 26 people, including 20 children, were killed.

What antisemitic messages were found? The videos also reveal antisemitic slogans written on weapons and equipment. Phrases such as “Israel must fall”, “psycho killer” and “burn Israel” were visible. CNN reported that Westman had included racial and religious slurs in his writings, including “If I carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews”, and referred to Jewish people as “entitled.”

What did the manifesto reveal? The manifesto shown in one of the videos contained schematic gun diagrams and diary entries written in both English and Russian. In these writings, Westman fantasised about killing “powerless children” and expressed admiration for other mass shooters.

What happened during the attack? The shooting occurred while children were attending Mass. Two children were killed and 17 others injured. Westman, armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.