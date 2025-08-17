Roblox Grow a Garden: Full list of woody plants in latest Beanstalk update | Check here

The Beanstalk Update in Grow a Garden introduces woody plants, essential for progressing by feeding the central beanstalk. Players must gather rare plants from various shops to avoid stalling their growth and ultimately reach the top for rewards.

Grow a Garden, the popular Roblox farming simulator, has released its latest update — the Beanstalk Update — which brings a towering new gameplay mechanic and a unique challenge: grow a mysterious beanstalk at the centre of the field by feeding it specific plants, including a new category called woody plants.

At the heart of the update lies a massive sprout that players must help grow by supplying various plants, which change periodically throughout the event. Once the beanstalk is fully grown, players can climb to the top and meet the giant — a whimsical nod to classic fairytales — and collect special rewards.

What are Woody Plants in Grow a Garden?

Woody plants are categorised by rarity and include the following, as per IGN:

  1. Rhubarb (Uncommon, 2 points) – Culinarian Chest

2. Pear (Rare, 3 points) – Summer Seed Pack

3. Apple (Legendary, 4 points) – Seed Shop

4. Avocado (Legendary, 4 points) – Summer Merchant Shop

5. Coconut, Kiwi, Mango, Peach, Nectarine, Moon Mango (Mythical, 5 points) – Found in Seed Shop, Normal Seed Pack, Twilight and Summer shops

6. Maple Apple, Traveler's Fruit, Moon Blossom, Cacao, Hive Fruit, Feijoa (Divine, 6 points) – Available in Zen, Honey, Night, and Summer shops

7. Giant Pinecone (Prismatic, 7 points) – Seed Shop

Players are encouraged to stock up on these rare items to avoid stalling their progress. The system relies on an NPC who signals which plant is needed through a thought bubble — making it essential to keep a versatile inventory.

Woody plants are now central to progression in this event. These are specific fruit-bearing plants that possess a "woody" trait, and come with rarity levels that influence their growth points. If players fail to offer the required plants — especially woody ones when prompted — their beanstalk progress halts, stalling their chance at the final reward.

A New Layer of Strategy

The Beanstalk Update adds a level of strategy and time management that fans of Grow a Garden will find familiar yet refreshing. It also adds verticality to the gameplay — a rarity in most Roblox farming games — with the final goal being to reach the top of the beanstalk for a reward, echoing the ascent to something unknown and thrilling.

Final Tip for Players

Without a steady supply of woody plants, players may find themselves stuck midway, unable to access the final area. The smart move? Regular visits to key shops, strategic farming, and a bit of hoarding — because when the beanstalk demands, you’ll want to be ready.

The Grow a Garden: Beanstalk Update is now live on Roblox.

