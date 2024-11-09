Following his victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump has taken significant steps to ensure his personal safety. The former president, who has been a target of threats in the past, has now added a robotic dog to his security detail at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The robotic dog, which patrols the grounds of Trump's estate, was spotted on Friday morning, strolling on the grass of the lawns. A large warning sign attached to the dog reads: ‘Do Not Pet’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move to incorporate cutting-edge technology into Trump’s security infrastructure comes on the heels of two reported assassination attempts during his presidential campaign, which raised concerns about his safety.

Trump’s security detail is managed by the United States Secret Service, who confirmed the deployment of the robotic dog as part of their broader effort to protect the incoming president-elect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Robotic Dog: A high-tech security tool The robotic dog, created by Boston Dynamics, is a remote-controlled surveillance unit equipped with advanced sensors and technology. The New York Post stated that though the Secret Service declined to disclose specific details about its capabilities, the robotic dog is designed to aid in protective operations through its surveillance and sensor technology.

“Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority. While we cannot get into the specific capabilities, the robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology, and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations," the news report quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Enhanced security in the wake of threats Trump’s security measures have become a subject of heightened focus since he survived two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign. In both cases, the threats were serious enough to warrant increased precautions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}