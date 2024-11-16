Actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone delivered a speech at the America First Policy Institute gala on Thursday, held at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he compared the former president to George Washington, a founding father of the United States, military officer, and farmer who served as the first president of the United States from 1789 to 1797, and praised his larger-than-life persona. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stallone proclaims Trump the 'Second George Washington' "When George Washington defended this country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world," Stallone said, addressing the audience. "Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like." Drawing a parallel to Washington, Stallone added, "Guess what? We got the second George Washington."

Comparing Trump to "Rocky" The "Rocky" star also reflected on his iconic film, comparing the journey of the titular character to Trump's political and personal resilience. "When I did 'Rocky,' remember the first image was a picture of Jesus," Stallone recalled. He described how the opening scene pans from Jesus to Rocky being hit, symbolizing a transformative journey.

“At that moment, he was a chosen person," Stallone explained. “And that’s how I began the journey. Something was going to happen. This man was going to go through a metamorphosis and change lives — just like President Trump."