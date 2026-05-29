Roller coaster horror: 8 students rescued from ride in Texas' Pleasure Pier after dangling from 100-foot drop | Watch

At least eight students in Texas were left suspended on a roller coaster roughly 100 feet above the ground for almost four hours before firefighters safely rescued them.

KHOU reported that on Thursday evening, the Iron Shark roller coaster at Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas, malfunctioned, leaving the group of students from Houston facing straight up shortly before the peak of the ride's famous 100-foot drop.

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Here's what happened The ride came to a halt around 5:30 p.m., prompting Pleasure Pier officials to contact the Galveston Fire Department. Rescue teams then used a ladder truck to reach the stranded students, bringing them down one at a time in a careful operation.

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Reports suggest that firefighters spent over three hours rescuing the students from the roller coaster. Fire officials said the rescue operation was slow and methodical, with roughly 20 minutes between each student being brought down.

The rescuers used a tower truck to reach the coaster, secured each student in a harness, and carefully slid them out of their seats before bringing them down one at a time. The tower truck reached a maximum height of 105 feet.

Students were on a field trip: HISD Houston Independent School District (HISD) confirmed that the students were taking part in a field trip arranged by Energized for STEM Academy Middle School and STEM Academy High School, both of which are in-district charter schools.

"We are grateful that all students, staff, and chaperones are safe. School administration is in direct contact with the families of all students who were on the trip," the district said in a statement. "We are thankful for the rescue efforts of the first responders and park personnel."

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Students doing well: Fire chief Galveston Fire Chief Mike Varela said the students were doing well, all things considered, and added, "Of course they were shaken up from climbing down that ladder and being in the hot sun."

The fire chief stated that the students were also checked for dehydration and that "everyone seems to be doing pretty good."

Varela praised the six-member rescue team for carrying out the operation safely and efficiently, saying they were specifically trained for such rare but high-risk emergencies. He commended the crew’s quick response and professionalism in bringing all eight riders down safely.

He also noted that the Pleasure Pier had been designed to allow emergency crews access to the Iron Shark ride if needed. According to Varela, a reinforced pathway around the carousel area was built so rescue equipment could reach the back of the pier during emergencies.

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Also Read | Man dies from force injuries after roller coaster ride at Universal Orlando park

Iron Shark ride features a 100-foot drop According to the Pleasure Pier website, the Iron Shark roller coaster includes a 100-foot vertical lift and a beyond-vertical drop. It reaches speeds of 52 miles per hour, and riders have to be 42 inches tall to get on.

The Chief Operating Officer of Pleasure Pier, Terry Turney, said the ride stopped as a result of a malfunction. In a statement, Turney said, "The ride experienced a malfunction during its initial ascent; however, as designed, it immediately stopped to keep everyone safe." He added, "Our focus immediately shifted to the safety of our guests. Therefore, we contacted the Fire Department to assist, ensuring all guests were safely removed from the ride. A thorough inspection of the ride will take place before it is placed back in service."

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The exact cause of the ride malfunction remains under investigation. The Iron Shark will stay closed until a complete inspection is carried out.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.