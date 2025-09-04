Rolling Ray dies at 28: All about the reality TV star's past relationships

Reality TV star and influencer Rolling Ray, whose real name was Raymond Harper, has died at the age of 28, his mother has confirmed. He passed away a day ahead of his 29th birthday, with his mother taking to Facebook to honor her son, The Mirror reported.

Advertisement

The social media star was popular among his fans, branding himself as the "most famous boy inna wheelchair".

"It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray has gone home to be with the Lord," she wrote.

She further thanked people who have got in touch with her, adding that it is "going to be a long road" ahead.

However, Mint is unable to confirm this, since her Facebook account is private.

Who was Rolling Ray? The Washington, DC area artist, who suffered from disability, was quite popular on social media for his videos, featuring him moving around in a wheelchair.

Known for his unapologetic personality, Ray captured the attention of millions of people on the internet. He was born on September 5, 1996, according to Business Upturn.

Advertisement

He found fame after sharing content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, highlighting his day-to-day life and music. Apart from that, he also remained in the spotlight for his relationships.

A look at Rolling Ray’s partners Ray kept his romantic life open to his fans and was often linked to several names over the past few years.

One of his much-hyped relationships was with Christian McCormick. The duo were said to be together for nearly a decade.

However, things went upside down when they made an appearance on Divorce Court show in 2021. At that time, Rolling Ray accused his partner of cheating him, besides using his fame to make personal gains.

Advertisement

Amid high drama, the romantic relationship ultimately came to an end.

After Christian McCormick's exit from his life, Ray announced his relationship with a new partner, named Roland, in September 2021.

At that time, they made their relationship official on Instagram by sharing multiple photographs and videos of them together.

It is believed that Roland played a key role when Ray was recovering from the fire accident. But it remains unknown whether the two of them were together before Ray's death or not.

FAQs What happened to Rolling Ray? He died on September 4, a day before his 29th birthday.

How many followers did Rolling Ray have on Instagram? Ray was followed by nearly 450,000 people.

Advertisement