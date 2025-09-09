Romantic Homicide: Police find decomposed body in 20-year-old singer’s car

Police in Los Angeles are investigating a shocking case after a body was found inside a Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood. Officers were called to North Mansfield Avenue on September 8 afternoon after reports of a foul smell coming from an impounded car, ABC7 reported.

The human remains, placed in a bag, were discovered in the front trunk of the Tesla. The car had been at the yard for a few days.

The 2023 Tesla is registered to singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. D4vd is known for the 2022 song Romantic Homicide.

Police have not yet identified the victim. According to the publication, authorities are still awaiting a response from D4vd representatives.

Who is D4vd? D4vd, 20, is currently on his “Withered” world tour and will perform in Minneapolis on September 9. He also plans a show in Los Angeles on September 20.

Known for songs like Here with Me and Romantic Homicide, he released his debut album earlier in 2025.

D4vd recently spoke to Astrophe Magazine about his inspirations and creative process. According to him, he finds music in daily life, whether it’s waking up, seeing trees or enjoying books, movies and TV shows with deep themes.

Faith also plays a central role, with D4vd crediting his personal strength to God and his Christian beliefs. He enjoys being alone, calling it his favourite space.

His musical taste leans toward Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar soundtrack, which evokes an emotion that is “unparalleled”. D4vd also uses visuals in a contrasting way, aiming to surprise by pairing unexpected moods with music.

