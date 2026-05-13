Ronald Greene Louisiana police brutality case: Family reaches tentative $4.8M settlement years after violent arrest

Officials in Louisiana have agreed to a tentative $4.8 million settlement with the family of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a violent 2019 roadside arrest involving five white police officers, AP reported citing people familiar with the agreement.

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The proposed settlement would resolve a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by Greene’s family after his death drew national outrage and renewed scrutiny of police conduct in the United States.

Death during roadside arrest sparked national attention Greene’s case gained widespread attention in 2021 after the Associated Press obtained and released body-camera and surveillance footage showing officers from the Louisiana State Police repeatedly punching, kicking and using stun guns on Greene during the arrest near the city of Monroe.

The footage contradicted the initial official account of the incident.

Settlement awaits legislative approval The settlement agreement, according to individuals with direct knowledge of the case, still requires approval from the Louisiana Legislature before becoming final, AP stated.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Capt. Russell Graham declined to comment on the details of the agreement.

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“The process has not yet been finalized,” Graham said.

Family yet to publicly comment Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother, did not immediately comment.

Greene’s family has long accused state authorities of concealing the true circumstances surrounding his death and failing to hold officers accountable.

Federal prosecutors declined charges Despite the graphic footage and public criticism, federal prosecutors last year declined to file criminal charges against the troopers involved in Greene’s arrest and death.

The decision drew criticism from civil rights advocates and renewed debate over police accountability in excessive force cases.

Initial police account later contradicted by video For nearly two years after Greene’s death, authorities maintained that the 49-year-old died after crashing his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed police chase.

State police initially refused to release arrest footage, fuelling accusations of a cover-up.

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However, video later obtained by the the news outlet showed Greene apologising to officers after the chase before being subjected to repeated force.

Video showed stun guns, punches and chokehold The footage showed officers using stun guns on the unarmed Greene, wrestling him to the ground and placing him in a chokehold.

Troopers were also seen punching Greene and dragging him face down while his hands were cuffed and his legs shackled.

According to reports, Greene was later left lying on the ground without immediate medical aid.

Traffic stop began over unspecified violation Authorities initially attempted to stop Greene over what was described as an unspecified traffic violation before the encounter escalated into a pursuit and violent arrest.

The case became one of several high-profile incidents involving police use of force against Black Americans that intensified calls for policing reforms across the country.

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