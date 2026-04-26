Ronald Reagan then, Donald Trump now: The dark history of Washington Hilton | White House Dinner Shooting

The Washington Hilton has now witnessed two major security incidents involving US presidents. The hotel earned the grim nickname "Hinckley Hilton" after a 1981 assassination attempt. Forty-five years later, the same building made headlines again during the White House dinner shooting on 25 April 2026.

Ronald Reagan: 30 March 1981 President Ronald Reagan had just finished addressing AFL-CIO members inside the Washington Hilton. He was walking toward his limousine at the T Street NW exit when chaos erupted. This passageway, ironically called "President's Walk," was a secure route built after JFK's assassination.

Gunman John Hinckley Jr. opened fire from among a crowd of bystanders. He discharged six shots in just 1.7 seconds at close range. Hinckley's motive was deeply disturbing. He wanted to impress actress Jodie Foster.

Reagan was not struck directly by any of the six bullets. The final shot ricocheted off the armoured side of his limousine. It then entered his body beneath his left armpit and lodged in his lung.

Reagan initially appeared uninjured and even walked into the hospital himself. However, he soon began coughing up blood inside the presidential limousine.

Secret Service agent Jerry Parr made a split-second decision that saved Reagan's life. He diverted the motorcade immediately to George Washington University Hospital. Surgeons successfully removed the bullet, and Reagan made a full recovery.

Three other individuals were wounded in the attack that day. White House Press Secretary James Brady was shot in the head and suffered permanent disability.

Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy was struck in the chest while shielding the President. DC Police Officer Thomas Delahanty was shot in the neck during the assault.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He spent over 30 years in a psychiatric hospital. In 2016, he was released. Then, in 2022, he was granted full, unconditional release from all court restrictions.

Donald Trump: 25 April 2026 The same hotel became a crisis zone again during the White House dinner shooting. Gunfire erupted near the magnetometers outside the main ballroom at around 8:40 PM.

President Trump, Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were swiftly evacuated. Cabinet members, including Marco Rubio and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were also present and moved to safety.

One law enforcement officer was struck but was protected by a bullet-resistant vest. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

A 31-year-old former tutor from Torrance, California, was taken into custody. Cole Tomas Allen was reportedly carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun and a handgun.