Ronald Reagan then, Donald Trump now: The dark history of Washington Hilton | White House Dinner Shooting

The Washington Hilton has now witnessed two major security incidents involving US presidents. The hotel earned the grim nickname "Hinckley Hilton" after a 1981 assassination attempt. Forty-five years later, the same building made headlines again during the White House dinner shooting on 25 April 2026.
President Ronald Reagan had just finished addressing AFL-CIO members inside the Washington Hilton. He was walking toward his limousine at the T Street NW exit when chaos erupted. This passageway, ironically called "President's Walk," was a secure route built after JFK's assassination.
Gunman John Hinckley Jr. opened fire from among a crowd of bystanders. He discharged six shots in just 1.7 seconds at close range. Hinckley's motive was deeply disturbing. He wanted to impress actress Jodie Foster.
Reagan was not struck directly by any of the six bullets. The final shot ricocheted off the armoured side of his limousine. It then entered his body beneath his left armpit and lodged in his lung.
Reagan initially appeared uninjured and even walked into the hospital himself. However, he soon began coughing up blood inside the presidential limousine.
Secret Service agent Jerry Parr made a split-second decision that saved Reagan's life. He diverted the motorcade immediately to George Washington University Hospital. Surgeons successfully removed the bullet, and Reagan made a full recovery.
Three other individuals were wounded in the attack that day. White House Press Secretary James Brady was shot in the head and suffered permanent disability.
Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy was struck in the chest while shielding the President. DC Police Officer Thomas Delahanty was shot in the neck during the assault.
Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He spent over 30 years in a psychiatric hospital. In 2016, he was released. Then, in 2022, he was granted full, unconditional release from all court restrictions.
The same hotel became a crisis zone again during the White House dinner shooting. Gunfire erupted near the magnetometers outside the main ballroom at around 8:40 PM.
President Trump, Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were swiftly evacuated. Cabinet members, including Marco Rubio and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were also present and moved to safety.
One law enforcement officer was struck but was protected by a bullet-resistant vest. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.
A 31-year-old former tutor from Torrance, California, was taken into custody. Cole Tomas Allen was reportedly carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun and a handgun.
The Washington Hilton has now hosted two of the most alarming presidential security crises in American history. Both incidents unfolded within steps of the same exit.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.