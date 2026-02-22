Rondale Moore cause of death: Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver found dead at his garage. He was only 25

Rondale Moore, an NFL wide receiver, died on Saturday at the age of 25, authorities in Indiana said, adding that the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Rondale Moore cause of death Todd Bailey, police chief of Moore’s hometown of New Albany, told local media that the player was found dead in a garage, with indications pointing to a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an AFP report.

Bailey mentioned the inquiry is still underway and that no more information will be out at tis juncture.

The Minnesota Vikings said in a statement that the team was “deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore”, the report noted.

The club added, “While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings.” Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he was "devastated" by the news of Moore’s death.

Connell mentioned that although Rondale Moore had been with the Minnesota Vikings for only a short period, he had become well known and deeply valued by the team. He added that Moore was “a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots”.

Also Read | Bangladesh's new sports minister vows to mend sporting ties with India

Connell said that as a player, Rondale Moore had shown discipline, commitment and resilience, even as repeated injuries kept him off the field at different points in his career. He said the team was deeply saddened that Moore would no longer have the opportunity to pursue his NFL ambitions or demonstrate his full potential.

Moore’s former coach at Purdue University, Jeff Brohm, paid tribute on X, describing him as “a complete joy to coach”.

Also Read | NFL star Tom Brady earns 15× more as Super Bowl commentator than as player

He added that Moore had "a work ethic unmatched by anyone," and called him “a great teammate that would come through in any situation”, saying he was admired for his positive attitude and competitive spirit. After a standout college career at Purdue, Moore was selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in March 2024, but suffered a knee injury during training camp that ruled him out for the entire season. He later signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings the following March, only to sustain another season-ending knee injury in the team’s first preseason game.

Former teammates paid tribute to Moore on social media following news of his death. JJ Watt, who played alongside him with the Arizona Cardinals, wrote on X that he could not comprehend the loss, describing it as happening far too soon and saying Moore had much more to offer, before wishing him peace.

Who is Rondale Moore? Moore was born in New Albany, Indiana, and first attended New Albany High School, where he helped win a state basketball championship in 2016. He later transferred to Trinity High School in Louisville and contributed to the team’s state football championship victory in 2017.

After high school, Moore continued his career at Purdue University, playing under head coach Jeff Brohm, who is now the head coach at University of Louisville. During his freshman season in 2018, Moore delivered an impressive performance with 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning first-team All-American honors.